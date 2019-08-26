Anheuser-Busch InBev has decided not to buy Craft Brew Alliance, a Portland, Ore.-based operator of breweries and brewpubs across the country.
In May the Post-Dispatch reported that Anheuser-Busch owned 31 percent of Craft Brew Alliance, and had the option to buy the rest for $24.50 a share, or $327 million.
On Friday, the deadline for the decision, A-B announced that it would not make an offer to purchase the shares.
"The long-standing and strong partnership we have with Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is extremely valuable to Anheuser-Busch," said Marcelo Michaelis, president of Anheuser-Busch's Brewers Collective, in a statement.
A-B, which has its U.S. headquarters in St. Louis, continues to own a 31.3 percent stake in Craft Beer Alliance.
The Craft Brew Alliance owns the Kona brand, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years. However a quarter of Craft Brew Alliance's volume comes from the Widmer Brothers and Red Hook brands, which have been in decline.
And even Kona ran into trouble recently. Craft Brew Alliance agreed to offer partial refunds to settle a lawsuit claiming that the Kona beer marketing is misleading, Reuters reported in May. The beer's labeling features canoes, surfboards and names of Hawaiian places like Hanalei, but the beer is actually brewed in New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington state. Kona does brew the draft beer that is sold in Hawaii in the state.
Earlier this month Craft Brew Alliance reported $60.6 million in second quarter net sales, down 2 percent from the year before.
Craft Brew Alliance stock declined Friday, and has remained down. At 11 a.m. Monday, it was still down about 21 percent from the market's close on Thursday.