Anheuser-Busch

A visitor is shown during an Anheuser-Busch brewery tour in this August 2010 file photo. Photo by Anthony Souffle of the Post-Dispatch

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it will acquire Platform Beer Co., adding another craft brewery to the company's portfolio.

Platform was started in Cleveland in 2014 by Paul Benner and Justin Carson, and currently operates four facilities in Ohio.

"We will be able to provide our staff with resources like robust healthcare benefits including parental leave, 401K and growth opportunities that we currently don’t have," Carson said in a press release.

Anheuser-Busch, the U.S. arm of international beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, cited Platform's geographic location and "experiential mindset" as reasons for the acquisition. 

Anheuser-Busch's existing craft offerings include Elysian Brewing Co., Goose Island Beer Co. and Wicked Weed Brewing.

The company will not need regulatory approval for the acquisition, according to a spokeswoman.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

All of these consolidations can hurt craft brewers, said Sherry Wohlgemuth, executive director of the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild. Consumers looking to buy from an independent brewery may instead end up buying beer owned by a large company.

"I’d say it is a bit concerning,” Wohlgemuth said.

In 2017 the Brewers Association launched a "certified independent craft" seal, which can be found on independent craft beers.

