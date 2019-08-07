Overview

The nature of drinking beer makes it hard to formulate a plan to get to and from multiple places in a short period of time.

How often have we been at Brewery A and wished we could get to Brewery B — Brewery C, even — only to be met with a logistical plan that just doesn’t pan out?

No more, friends.

Four Midtown breweries recently banded together to offer craft beer lovers a free shuttle service to transport them to and from each facility on Sunday afternoons free of charge.

Anchored by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.’s Washington Boulevard facility, the shuttle is a great way for those familiar with Urban Chestnut’s products to engage with smaller breweries on the route, which include Center Ice Brewery, as well as Twisted Roots and Wellspent Brewing Co., which both opened within the past few months.

The pilot program runs through Aug. 19 but seems likely to be extended as the route has proved successful in drumming up new business. And a second shuttle is in the works, too, to make the loop even faster, said Center Ice brewmaster Bill McFarland, who came up with the idea.

If only every brewery in the area were on such a route.

Hey, wait a minute (author raises a single finger in the air as if to realize an idea). I could come up with my own routes to make for more efficient and effective brewery hopping.

It’s not as easy as it sounds.

Even if you were to drive continuously to every brewery listed on the St. Louis Brewer’s Guild’s website — more than 80 beermakers in all with some being well outside the St. Louis-area boundaries — the fastest route to visit them would take you on a dizzying 1,450-mile road trip that would consume all 24 hours of a day and then some.

Ain’t nobody have the time — or drinking capacity — to pull that off.

I needed to draft something a bit more effective. So I lopped off some of the outlying breweries (sorry, Tin Mill Brewing in Hermann and Excel Brewing Co. in Breese) and tried to keep each route to a manageable load — assuming you’d want to take in more than a single beer at some of these stops, it’d be hard to visit a dozen breweries in a single trip.

It should also be noted that we at Hip Hops do not condone drinking and driving in any form and that, while these imaginary routes would make for great shuttle service lines, we do not recommend doing it on your own unless you have a designated driver.

With that caution out the way, here’s my unofficial St. Louis Brewery-Hop map.