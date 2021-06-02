Anheuser-Busch to give away free beer when US hits vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is now offering another reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19: free beer.

The Budweiser brewer said Wednesday that once 70% of American adults are at least partially inoculated, it’ll buy a round of beer for anyone 21 or older.

Consumers will just have to upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer — whether it’s a bar or their backyard — to Mycooler.com/Beer to get a free beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product.

The new incentive is aligned with President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine shot by July 4.

Nationwide, about 63% of adults have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Missouri, that number is about 54%.

The promotion is just the latest effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and aid the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.