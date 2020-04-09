Another 91,000 file for unemployment in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri unemployment claims ticked down slightly last week to 91,000, a still-remarkable figure but below the 104,000 claims filed the last full week of March.

The rate of unemployment claims related to the new coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown also edged down nationally, with almost 6.61 million claims filed the week of April 4 versus nearly 6.87 claims filed the week ending March 28.

The March 28 figure was revised up 219,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

In Illinois, claims ticked up to 201,000 from 178,000. Almost 500,000 Illinoisans have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks. Nearly 240,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment in that time.

While Illinois has begun to pay the new $600 federal unemployment add-on approved by Congress last month, Missouri's unemployment office said it is awaiting the flow of federal funds. The additional payment for unemployment recipients could start as early as next week, the state said.

Missouri unemployment payments, alone, top out at $320 per week.

