CLAYTON — Global footwear company Caleres, hot off a record year of sales, said another buyer has stepped forward to buy its Clayton headquarters after its deal with another developer fell through.

Caleres said local firm Pier Property Group has its 9-acre campus at Maryland Avenue and Topton Way under contract to buy. It's not clear what Pier Property Group will do with the property, but the company has developed apartments throughout the region, including a project nationwide retailer Target Corp. is anchoring near St. Louis University. Owner Michael Hamburg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caleres originally planned to sell its campus to CRG, the local development arm of construction company Clayco. CRG had a sweeping $500 million plan to transform the property into condos, townhouses, a boutique hotel and office space. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., planned to occupy a smaller footprint at the site.

But officials with the company, which is one of Clayton's largest employers, said at the time of the announcement last year that the deal with CRG hinged partly on whether Caleres could receive state and local incentives.

Mark Schmitt, Caleres' senior vice president and chief logistics officer, said in a statement that the company still intends to stay in Clayton and referred all other questions to Pier Property Group and CRG.

It's unclear why CRG's plan did not move forward. Neither CRG nor Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris responded to a request for comment.

Caleres, meanwhile, reported its best financial year in its 144-year history this week with revenue for fiscal year 2022 up 6.9% to $2.9 billion over the previous year.