Another developer is planning a major apartment complex in the Central West End, this one on a West Pine Boulevard parking lot.
Des Peres-based Balke Brown Transwestern wants to develop a $37 million, 146-unit apartment complex at 4915-4925 West Pine Blvd. It would include a 146-space parking garage. The site is in between two apartment buildings and just down the street from the under-construction 36-story One Hundred apartments.
The proposal comes just a few months after Clayton-based Koman Group proposed a $44 million, 200-unit apartment complex just blocks away at 4545 Laclede Avenue.
The parking lot Balke Brown plans to develop had been owned by a company connected to an employee at Columbia, Missouri, developer Jeffrey E. Smith's Affordable Equity Partners. It was transferred to Residences Lot LLC, a Delaware company, in May.
Balke Brown is seeking 10 years of property "tax assurance," which city officials have begun using in lieu of property tax abatement in strong neighborhoods such as the Central West End. Staff at the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority recommends 10 years of payments in lieu of taxes worth $850 per apartment unit — about $125,000 in the first year — with annual increases of 2.5%.
Balke Brown Transwestern spent over a decade developing the Highlands, the former St. Louis Arena site along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) that now is made up of hundreds of apartments, office space and retail.
Meanwhile, a St. Louis board of Aldermen bill would allow a similar fixed property tax structure for the Koman apartments on Laclede Avenue. City analysts say Koman's payments in lieu of taxes, worth $1,000 per unit with annual 2.5% increases, would be equivalent to a 70% tax abatement.