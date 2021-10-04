Another Shake Shack — this time with a drive-thru — planned for West County

DES PERES — A developer is proposing to build the region's first drive-thru Shake Shack in Des Peres, according to plans filed with the city.

The new restaurant, at 13231 Manchester Road, would be the third Shake Shack in the St. Louis area — the chain has locations in the Central West End in St. Louis and in Ladue — and the first Shake Shack with a drive-thru. The New York-based chain said last year it would begin to unroll drive-thrus this year.

Clayton-based real estate firm Koch Development plans to demolish an existing restaurant on site, Hunan Star, to make way for Shake Shack. The Des Peres planning commission is slated to review Koch's proposal on Oct. 13. A Shake Shack spokeswoman said the parent company, as opposed to a franchisee, would operate the new location. It had not yet set an opening date.

Koch has the property under contract to buy from Yu Chen Investment, which could not be reached for comment. St. Louis-based firm Pace Properties is representing both companies in the pending sale.

A person who answered the phone at Hunan Star, which is still open, said the restaurant would close if Koch acquires the property. Koch Development declined to comment.