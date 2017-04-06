Another St. Louis company sold: Panera Bread goes for $7.5 billion

That includes Shaich. The CEO, 63, said he would stay at the helm of the company that he turned into a giant after betting on the regional St. Louis chain in 1998. It was that year that he decided to sell off Au Bon Pain, a larger bakery café chain that had bought the 20-store St. Louis Bread Co. in 1993 from a local group led by founders Ken and Linda Rosenthal.

“We want to make sure that St. Louis Bread has all the capital it needs,” he told the Post-Dispatch in 1998, explaining that the sale of Au Bon Pain extinguished $55 million in debt and gave the new Panera $15 million in cash to expand. “And that it also has the visibility on Wall Street, so it will be an easy story to tell investors.”

A year later, Shaich moved the headquarters to St. Louis from Boston, although he has long worked from that city.

Russo, the Edward Jones analyst, expects JAB to be mostly hands-off and push for little change in Panera’s operations, at least for a year or so.

“I think they’re just going to let Panera run themselves for a while and get to know the business,” he said. “That’s kind of been their style.”