Anthony Sansone Sr., founder of one of region's biggest real estate firms, dies at 93

Anthony Sansone Sr., founder of Clayton-based commercial real estate firm Sansone Group, died of natural causes Monday at at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was 93.

The son of Italian immigrants, Mr. Sansone attended night school at Washington University to earn his real estate license and began his career as a broker. Sansone founded his real estate firm in 1957. It remains a family business — four of his sons are principals at the Sansone Group.

Over the decades, the firm grew to over 350 employees, managing roughly 10 million square feet of property and closing some $200 million in annual brokerage transactions around the country. Over the course of his career, Mr. Sansone developed millions of square feet of commercial and residential properties around the country, and he's credited with developing the first Target store in St. Louis.