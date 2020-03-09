Aon to buy Willis for nearly $30 billion in insurance mega-deal

UK-based insurance broker Aon Plc said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion in an all-stock deal that creates the world's largest insurance broker in an industry struggling with falling margins.

The deal unifies the sector's current second and third largest players, overtaking current leader Marsh & McLennan, as they face challenges ranging from the coronavirus outbreak to the fallout of climate change.

First mooted a year ago, it also comes after a period of brutal competition which has seen insurance premiums fall while claims continue to grow.

Aon confirmed last year that it was in early stage talks with Willis Towers before quickly scrapping the plans, without giving a reason.

Marsh in the meantime sealed its purchase of British rival Jardine Lloyd Thompson for $5.7 billion last April, cementing its position as the biggest global player.

Willis shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon shares, or about $232 per share as of Aon's Friday close, representing a total equity value of $29.86 billion. The offer is at a premium of 16% to Willis's closing price on Friday.

Shares in Aon were down 2.7%, while Willis' shares rose just 1.42% in premarket trade.