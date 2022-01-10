Apartment developer plans new project in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — More apartments are coming to a new $80 million mixed-use complex in Chesterfield.
Pier Property Group is set to build 266 luxury apartments at Wildhorse Village, a development led by St. Louis-based CRG that will feature housing, retail and a hotel northwest of the Chesterfield Mall. One apartment project has opened already. CRG is the development arm of design-build firm Clayco.
Pier Property Group's new project, at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd., is set to start construction by this spring and finish by summer 2023. The apartments will range from studios to three-bedrooms, according to a release.
Rental rates were not disclosed. The average rent in the Chesterfield area is $1,154, according to research from real estate firm Berkadia.
Swansea-based Holland Construction Services is the builder. Clayco's architecture arm, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, and St. Louis-based Arcturis are the architects on the project.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
