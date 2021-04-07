Apartments may finally bloom at Cortex

New to the project is the residential component as well as a 610-space parking garage. Materials submitted to the TIF Commission indicate KDG would sell the parking garage to the Cortex district once it is completed. Plans call for construction to be complete by the fall of 2023.

Cortex, made up of major institutions including Washington University, St. Louis University and BJC HealthCare, in 2013 won city approval for use of up to $167.7 million in TIF assistance to redevelop the former industrial area. About $135 million of that has been allocated, according to a city report. Thousands of tech jobs have swelled in the area as new office and tech buildings developed.

A new Aloft hotel opened in Cortex last year, and Washington University is now building a $600 million neuroscience research building at Duncan and Newstead avenues. A former printing plant recently reopened as lab space.