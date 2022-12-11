 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartments proposed at former school in north St. Louis

Simmons School

Simmons School, at 4318 St. Louis Avenue, was built in 1899. Screenshot from Google Streetview

A developer has plans to turn Simmons School in St. Louis’ The Ville neighborhood into 58 apartments.

Simmons Squared LLC has plans to add 26 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom apartments to the 123-year-old building, at 4318 St. Louis Avenue, south of Natural Bridge Avenue. Rent would be $1,250-$2,000, according to a meeting agenda from the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

The $18.5 million proposal for the school, which closed in 2009, is part of a broader plan from Fleur De Lis Development Corp. to bring new housing to the neighborhood. The LCRA signed off on the plan in 2021 with a redevelopment agreement with the company that includes tax abatement.

This project is poised to receive 25 years of tax abatement, according to LCRA’s agenda.

LCRA is slated to review the project at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Business incorporation documents filed with the state of Missouri show both Simmons Squared and Fleur De Lis Development Corp. are led by Laura Hughes. 

