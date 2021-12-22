Apartments, retail and more: Next phase of City Foundry STL to kick off in January

ST. LOUIS — Construction of the first apartments at City Foundry STL will start in January, the developer announced Wednesday.

Apartments have long been in the works for the redevelopment of the former Federal-Mogul site. The first phase featured a food hall, Fresh Thyme Market and other retail and office space. Alamo Drafthouse movie theater and mini-golf venue Puttshack are slated to open next year.

The second, $125 million phase will feature a 14-story tower with 272 apartments. Also planed are an 83,000-square-foot office building, 25,000 square feet of retail space and a 481-car parking garage.

Developer New + Found expects the project to finish by early 2024, according to a release.