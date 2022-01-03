Apple becomes first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion market value

Apple Inc. on Monday became the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization, thanks to investor confidence that the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and metaverse.

On the first day of trading in 2022, the company’s shares hit a record of $182.88 in mid-day trading.

The world’s most valuable company is the first to reach the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

“The linchpin to Apple’s valuation re-rating remains its Services business which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion in the eyes of the Street,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

“Being the first company to join the $3 trillion club is a ‘flex-the-muscles moment’ for (CEO Tim) Cook & Co.”

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp., which is now worth about $2.53 trillion. Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc. have market values above $1 trillion.