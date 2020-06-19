Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc. will shut some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped into the red in volatile trading on Friday in response to the news.

At 12:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 127.74 points, or 0.49%, at 25,952.36, the S&P 500 was down 12.15 points, or 0.39%, at 3,103.19. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.49 points, or 0.17%, at 9,926.56.

