Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to spike in COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to spike in COVID-19 cases

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
US virus outbreaks stir clash over masks, personal freedom

An employee wearing a protective face covering, right, monitors the flow of customers at an Apple retail store along Lincoln Road Mall during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Apple Inc. will shut some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped into the red in volatile trading on Friday in response to the news.

At 12:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 127.74 points, or 0.49%, at 25,952.36, the S&P 500 was down 12.15 points, or 0.39%, at 3,103.19. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.49 points, or 0.17%, at 9,926.56.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports