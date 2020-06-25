Applications for jobless aid fall to still-high 1.48 million

For now, real time data on small businesses suggests that the economy's improvement slowed in June compared with May and then stalled in the past week in some states that had reopened their economies the earliest.

Homebase, a company that provides scheduling and time-tracking software to small companies, says the proportion of small businesses that have reopened has leveled off. As of Monday, 78% of U.S. small businesses that it tracks were open, little changed from a week earlier. In Florida and Texas, the proportion of small businesses that have closed has actually risen as a result of the resurgent viral outbreaks.

Apple said late Wednesday that it would re-close seven of its stores in the Houston area, which is suffering a spike in cases. Last week, it had said would re-close 11 other stores in four states.

Economists at Goldman Sachs have upgraded their economic forecasts for the rest of this year and next year in light of the retail sales gains and other positive data. But they warned that a "significant" second wave of cases this fall that would force business closures could slash growth next year by more than half.