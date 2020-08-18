Aramark to lay off 81 at Boeing Leadership Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Boeing has closed its 286-acre Boeing Leadership Center along the Missouri River north of Florissant and has no timetable to reopen it, according to a layoff notice contractor Aramark filed with Missouri.

Aramark said 81 employees at the Boeing Leadership Center would be laid off by the end of September because Boeing recently informed the company it "does not intend to reopen for an undefined period of time," according to the notice.

In 1996, McDonnell Douglas Corp. paid $7 million for the Vouziers mansion — a French country chateau built by Joseph Desloge in 1926 on a wooded area near the Missouri River — and the 286 acres surrounding it just west of New Halls Ferry and Shackelford roads. The Desloge family made a fortune in mining and smelting in Missouri's lead belt south of St. Louis.

Boeing kept the property after acquiring McDonnell Douglas and uses it for training, retreats and conferences. Boeing's commercial business has been slammed by airlines cancelling orders due to the travel downturn and the grounding of its 737 Max prior to the pandemic. Its defense business, concentrated in St. Louis, has done better, recently winning a $1.2 billion contract for a new generation of F-15 fighters.

