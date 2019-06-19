Arch Coal's shares were up more than 7.4% at $97 after the company said it will combine Powder River Basin and Colorado Coal Assets with those of Peabody Energy Corp.
Peabody's shares also were up 5.6% at $23.67.
The joint venture between the two St. Louis-based coal producers is expected to unlock synergies with a pre-tax net present value of about $820 million. The joint venture ownership structure is 33.5% Arch Coal and 66.5% percent Peabody, with Peabody serving as operator.
The joint venture would combine two productive and adjacent U.S. coal mines – Arch's Black Thunder Mine in Wyoming and Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle Mine, also in Wyoming.