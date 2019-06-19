Subscribe for 99¢
Wyoming coal mines deliver energy to America

10/22/10 Friday, Wright, Wyoming The dragline shovel picks up a load of dirt, rock and clay, called overburden, to get to the buried coal at Arch Coal's Black Thunder mine near Wright, Wyoming. The bucket holds up to 164 cubic yards of material. J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. FORBES

Arch Coal's shares were up more than 7.4% at $97 after the company said it will combine Powder River Basin and Colorado Coal Assets with those of Peabody Energy Corp.

Peabody's shares also were up 5.6% at $23.67. 

The joint venture between the two St. Louis-based coal producers is expected to unlock synergies with a pre-tax net present value of about $820 million. The joint venture ownership structure is 33.5% Arch Coal and 66.5% percent Peabody, with Peabody serving as operator. 

The joint venture would combine two productive and adjacent U.S. coal mines – Arch's Black Thunder Mine in Wyoming and Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle Mine, also in Wyoming.

Tags

View comments