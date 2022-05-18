 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arch Grants awards $350,000 to local startups

Arch Grants 2018 winners

Arch Grants made $50,000 awards to 20 early-stage companies on Nov. 16, 2018. The group says that over its seven-year history, 74 percent of awards have gone to companies founded by a woman, person of color, immigrant or veteran. (Photo courtesy of Arch Grants)

ST. LOUIS — Arch Grants announced Wednesday that it has awarded $350,000 to four early-stage companies that have committed to stay in the St. Louis region.

The awards were part of the nonprofit's Growth Grants program, which it started last year to provide follow-on funding to companies that have expanded and created jobs in St. Louis. Recipients must commit to maintaining a headquarters in St. Louis for two years.

The company Flipstik, which makes a device that can be used to adhere a phone to any flat surface, received $50,000.

Generation Mindful, a company that makes toys, tools and programs aimed at developing children's emotional intelligence, received $100,000.

HomeTraq, a real estate technology company, received $100,000.

TCARE, a program for caregivers, also received $100,000.

The Bottom Line: Twitter profit may be elusive for Musk

