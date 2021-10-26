Arch helped to strong quarter by relenting pandemic and rebounding coal demand, especially from steelmakers

The loosening grip of the coronavirus pandemic and recovering demand for coal — particularly the kind used for steelmaking — drove strong quarterly earnings for Arch Resources, the company reported Tuesday.
The Creve Coeur-based coal company reported more than $594 million in quarterly revenue for the three-month period ending on Sept. 30 — a 55% increase from the $382 million seen in the same quarter, a year ago.
Meanwhile, Arch posted more than $89 million in net income for the quarter, compared to a loss that exceeded $191 million, only a year prior.
The company attributed the turnaround to an "ongoing rebound in global steel production" that has driven strong demand and prices for coking, or metallurgical, coal, used to make steel.
This story will be updated.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
