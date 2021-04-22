Arch Resources cuts first quarter losses, but is still in the red

Financial losses continue for Arch Resources, which reported results Thursday for the first quarter of 2021.
The St. Louis-based coal giant posted a net loss of $6 million during the quarter, which marked an improvement over the net loss $25.3 million reported during the same period a year prior.
Meanwhile, revenue for the three months ending on March 31 totaled $357.5 million — down nearly 12% from the quarterly revenue of $405.2 million seen a year prior, right as the coronavirus pandemic began. Since then, the pandemic’s far-reaching economic impacts have been particularly punishing for the coal industry, by depressing demand for energy.
This story will be updated.
