Arch Resources cuts first quarter losses, but is still in the red

The St. Louis-based coal giant posted a net loss of $6 million during the quarter, which marked an improvement over the net loss $25.3 million reported during the same period a year prior.

Meanwhile, revenue for the three months ending on March 31 totaled $357.5 million — down nearly 12% from the quarterly revenue of $405.2 million seen a year prior, right as the coronavirus pandemic began. Since then, the pandemic’s far-reaching economic impacts have been particularly punishing for the coal industry, by depressing demand for energy.