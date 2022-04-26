 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arch Resources reports second straight quarter of record profits amid coal rebound

Arch Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Arch Resources' balance sheet continues to ride high amid a rebound in rebound in coal markets, fueling a second-consecutive quarter of record profits, the company said Tuesday.

Ahead of a morning earnings call with investors, the Creve Coeur-based coal giant reported more than $271 million in earnings for the three-month period ending March 31.

The performance reflects a dramatic turnaround in coal markets over the past year, since the company lost $6 million in the same quarter at the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenues for Arch more than doubled over the same yearlong interval — jumping from nearly $360 million to almost $870 million.

This story will be updated.

