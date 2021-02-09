Arch Resources woes mount. Company posts almost $80 million in losses

Arch Resources reported another quarter of red ink Tuesday, posting $78.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 — nearly ten times its losses of $8.6 million over the same period a year prior.
The company, reeling from the decline of coal-fired electricity combined with impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, said the loss was anchored by a $45 million charge tied to the "planned, accelerated closure" of its Coal Creek mine, in Wyoming's Powder River Basin — the nation's powerhouse region for coal production.
But the company's revenue has also seen a precipitous fall, totaling $361 million for the quarter. That's down more than 34% compared to the company's $550 million in revenue seen a year earlier.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
