Arch Resources woes mount. Company posts almost $80 million in losses
Environmentalists get win in US coal-climate change lawsuit

In this April 30, 2007, file photo, a shovel prepares to dump a load of coal into a 320-ton truck at the Arch Coal Inc.-owned Black Thunder mine in Wright, Wyo.   (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

 The Associated Press

Arch Resources reported another quarter of red ink Tuesday, posting $78.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 — nearly ten times its losses of $8.6 million over the same period a year prior.

The company, reeling from the decline of coal-fired electricity combined with impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, said the loss was anchored by a $45 million charge tied to the "planned, accelerated closure" of its Coal Creek mine, in Wyoming's Powder River Basin — the nation's powerhouse region for coal production.

But the company's revenue has also seen a precipitous fall, totaling $361 million for the quarter. That's down more than 34% compared to the company's $550 million in revenue seen a year earlier.

The Bottom Line: Varsity Tutors' success should be good for St. Louis

