Armando Pasetti, longtime leader of Volpi Foods in The Hill, dies at 96

Over 119 years and four generations of operation, Volpi Foods has been a staple of the food scene in St. Louis’ The Hill neighborhood, celebrated for its Italian heritage and flavor. And for more than a third of its history, the specialty cured meats business was guided — and grown — by Armando Pasetti, who died Thursday morning at the age of 96. A company spokeswoman said complications from old age were the cause of death.

“He was a true craftsman and lived his life with passion,” his daughter and Volpi Foods CEO Lorenza Pasetti said in a statement. “If you met Armando at the store, his warm, caring spirit filled the room and will continue to do so.”

Mr. Pasetti first came to St. Louis as a 14-year-old from Italy. He took up residence above the Volpi Foods shop and began to learn the business from his uncle John Volpi, who founded the establishment.

After Volpi’s death, Mr. Pasetti assumed leadership of the company — a position he would hold for nearly half a century, from 1958 to 2002. During his 44-year tenure, Mr. Pasetti is credited with growing the business to newfound prominence and recognition in the region, and for ramping up operations for national distribution, the company said.