As America’s local landlords sell out, big investors move in

Some are now facing displacement after the local owner of the property sold it to an investment firm this summer after an all-cash bidding war.

Three tenants told Reuters that residents there were told by the firm in July that it plans to make renovations that could raise rents from $900 for a two or three-bedroom apartment to as much as $2,100. They said residents in about 40 units, all on month-to-month leases, had received notices to vacate by Sept. 30. The firm now managing the property, Devenscrest Management, said it was revitalizing a long-neglected neighborhood, and investing millions of dollars in repairs and renovations.

In an emailed statement, Devenscrest added the revamp could not be safely conducted with homes occupied. It said 37 tenants had been given more than 75 days to relocate, which it said was over double the amount of time required by law.

“We recognize that relocating one’s home can be difficult. As we have stated to all residents with whom we have spoken, we will work with those residents who require additional time to find a new home,” it said.