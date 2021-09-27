As Americans spend, credit card debt is ticking back up

Chronic debt can make people feel pretty bleak. A third of those with credit card debt think it will take at least a couple of years to pay it off, and 20% say three years or more, according to Clever. Most depressing of all, 3% think it will never be possible.

Charting a way out

To be sure, there are glimmers of good news in the debt data. Even though credit card bills are once again headed back up, the early-pandemic declines means that total amounts are still $140 billion below the end of 2019’s levels, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. And student loan debt actually dropped in the second quarter of 2021, by $14 billion.

Meanwhile personal savings rates are still elevated, compared to historic norms. And debt delinquencies and defaults are relatively modest, notes Bankrate’s Rossman — which is somewhat surprising, given the length and breadth of our ongoing pandemic crisis.

What Rossman worries about: That our early-pandemic frugality will fall by the wayside, and the urge to get out and spend after being cooped up for so long will throw whatever progress we have made into reverse.