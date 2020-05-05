As Chinese factories come back online, Mattel readies Baby Yoda toys for Christmas

Mattel Inc. will have a new line of "Baby Yoda" toys ready to hit shelves in time for Christmas, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to chart a recovery from a steep drop in first-quarter sales due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The toymaker said its global manufacturing and distribution facilities, including in China where it produces 60% of its products, were largely back to operating at full capacity, echoing rival Hasbro Inc.'s comments from last week.

Mattel Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz, however, cautioned that while he was expecting demand to increase towards the vital end-of-year holiday shopping season, any ramp up in production would be dependent on evidence of consumer demand rising in the coming months.

The company's shares fell nearly 10% to $7.77 in extended trading, adding to an over 36% drop so far this year.

While Mattel did not provide a forecast for the second quarter, Hasbro had warned of a hit to sales in the in the current quarter.

Mattel, known for its Barbie and Hot Wheels toys, said net sales fell 14% to $594.1 million, in the first quarter ended March 31, short of analysts' estimates of $652.7 million, as toy stores were forced to close in strict government lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.