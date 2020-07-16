As COVID-19 cases rise, retailers roll out mask requirements for customers

ST. LOUIS — As COVID-19 cases mount in Missouri, major retailers announced that they will require customers to wear masks in stores.

Citing the rising number of cases in the region, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that beginning on Monday, shoppers at all Schnucks stores must wear a mask or face covering while inside.

Target, CVS and Chesterfield-based Dierbergs Markets announced similar policies on Thursday, joining stores such as Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Kroger Co. and Starbucks.

"Given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement.

Schnucks has locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Both Schnucks and Dierbergs noted exceptions will be made for young children and those unable to wear face coverings because of medical conditions.

The companies also said that for a limited time, and while supplies last, they will provide one complimentary mask to any customer who does not have a face covering. Signs will be posted at store entrances to remind customers.

"We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19," Schnuck said.

Paul Simon, a spokesman for Schnuck Markets, said that when customers do not comply with the mask policy, greeters will alert store managers.