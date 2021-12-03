As more customers go mobile, St. Louis-area bank branches close

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Hillsdale resident Kyle Krohn recently received a letter from U.S. Bank telling him that his branch in Normandy will close. The next closest branch for him is the Jennings location, about 2 miles northwest.

Since 2019, Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank has been on a tear closing branches across the country as more of its customers turn to online banking for their needs. The company, which did not respond to a request for comment, led the St. Louis region in closings from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, with 28 branches shuttered here, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of data from Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the federal regulator of banks.

For Krohn, the loss is less than ideal.

“I don’t trust online banking,” he said.