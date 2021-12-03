As more customers go mobile, St. Louis-area bank branches close

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Hillsdale resident Kyle Krohn recently received a letter from U.S. Bank telling him that his branch in Normandy will close. The next closest branch for him is the Jennings location, about 2 miles northwest.
Since 2019, Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank has been on a tear closing branches across the country as more of its customers turn to online banking for their needs. The company, which did not respond to a request for comment, led the St. Louis region in closings from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, with 28 branches shuttered here, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of data from Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the federal regulator of banks.
For Krohn, the loss is less than ideal.
“I don’t trust online banking,” he said.
But Krohn is becoming a minority. More and more consumers are using technology like mobile apps to do their banking, contributing to a 5% nationwide decline in physical branches from 2017 to 2020. In the St. Louis metro area, the number of bank locations fell 6% over the past five years, according to the FDIC. The number of tellers fell even further, tumbling 19%, according to U.S. labor statistics, especially in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, as banks struggled to keep employees in branches and doors open.
Meanwhile, the banks with the most closings here grew their deposits by an average of 35% over the same four years, according to FDIC data.
With a mobile app at their fingertips, customers can skip visits with the friendly neighborhood teller and do their banking from their living room. And the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many folks to stay home, only accelerated the adoption of online banking. Bank of America and Enterprise Financial Services officials said they, like other companies, saw digital usage grow when they had to temporarily close locations due to exposure or potential exposure during the pandemic. Nationwide, 44% of customers now use mobile banking compared to 33% before the pandemic, according to an October survey from the American Bankers Association.
“Consumers always want more convenience,” said Cynthia Cryder, marketing professor at Washington University’s Olin Business School. “Smart organizations are always looking to provide that.”
Banks have long known of technology’s encroachment into the industry. But Mike Kobriger, Bank of America’s consumer banking region executive, just didn’t expect the expansion to happen as quick.
“Had I known 10 years ago we would be doing some of the things today, like (offering a) virtual assistant,” Kobriger said, “I would have said, ‘No way.’”
Bank of America has closed four branches here since 2017. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company considers volume of transactions, activity at a branch and its proximity to other branches when evaluating whether to close locations, Kobriger said.
A decade ago, about a third of the everyday consumer’s deposits took place online. Today, 85% are done through the company’s app. Kobriger said the digital payment company Zelle, owned by Bank of America and other large banks, has spiked 123% from 2020, as well.
Clayton-based Enterprise Financial Services announced in October it will close two locations — 1001 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles and 5721 South Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County — early next year, attributing the decision to a decline in branch traffic.
Enterprise during the pandemic saw teller transactions fall 35% companywide as mobile usage grew, a ratio that’s stayed even as the world has begun to reopen, said Kenneth Hitt, Enterprise’s president of consumer banking.
“We expect that trend to continue,” Hitt said.
But it’s closely watching consumer surveys on branches. Hitt said 75% of people choose their bank based on proximity to a branch, a figure that’s largely stayed stable over the years.
“I’ve expected that number to come down over the last five to seven years, but it hasn’t,” Hitt said. “Providing that optionality is critical; you have to maximize that mix.”
Farmers Insurance agent Paul Hauser doesn’t do much online banking. There’s little impetus for him.
Years ago, Commerce Bancshares acquired St. Louis-based Centennial Bank and took over its St. Charles location, which happens to be just a few doors down from where Hauser runs his Farmers office.
“Now (my bank is) right next door,” Hauser said.