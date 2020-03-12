As Trump’s stock market gains shrink, he says it will ‘work out fine’

WASHINGTON — For three years, President Donald Trump has touted a stunning run-up in the stock market as evidence of his success in the White House. In the space of three weeks, most of those gains have evaporated.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads fear of a recession, the stock market’s rise under the Republican president since he was first elected is now less than half of the gain of his predecessor and rival Barack Obama during the same amount of time.

At its peak on Feb. 19, the S&P 500 was up 58% from when Trump unexpectedly beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in November 2016. As of Thursday, Trump’s stock market was up just 20%. The S&P 500 gained 41% in same number of days after Obama was elected president in 2008.

Trump, who has repeatedly boasted on Twitter and to reporters of the stock market’s performance in recent years, on Thursday played down the carnage wracking Wall Street.

“We have a lot of things that we’re working on with the financial markets, and it’s going to work out fine,” Trump told reporters.