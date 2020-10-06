As U.S. job growth stalls, some workers face long-term unemployment

“It’s almost like there’s two economies going on,” Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told Reuters last week. “It’s very much sector by sector.”

Upside down

Workers who were laid off from hard-hit industries are finding few new job opportunities and intense competition.

Matthew Seevers was permanently laid off in May from his job as a bartender for a Las Vegas casino. Seevers, 36, has not heard back on any of the five jobs he has applied for since.

“Everything is upside down in our world,” said Seevers, who hopes to find another job before the forbearance on his mortgage expires in six months.

The number of advertised job openings increased in September, according to an analysis of postings by Indeed Hiring Lab. But the jobs on offer are not typically in the same sectors that have shed the most workers.

Postings for retail positions and jobs that require driving or delivery are approaching or above levels seen a year ago, according to Indeed. Hospitality and tourism job postings are down nearly 50% from a year ago, and food prep and childcare down about 20%.