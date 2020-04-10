Asbury Automotive furloughs 134 in St. Louis area

CREVE COEUR — Georgia-based Asbury Automotive Group has temporarily furloughed 134 car dealership employees in Missouri because of economic impacts from the new coronavirus, according to notices filed with the state.
A company representative reached Friday referred the Post-Dispatch to a statement filed earlier this month with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which says that about 2,300 employees companywide have been furloughed.
"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures and guidelines, the Company has experienced a sudden and significant decline in its sales and service business operations," the statement says. "In response to the COVID-19 effects, the Company has acted decisively in an effort to right-size its business, reduce expenses and mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19."
The company has also approved a temporary pay reduction for executive officers, including a 50% base salary reduction for the chief executive and a 20% base salary reduction for senior vice presidents, according to the filings.
The local furloughs impact employees at seven dealerships in Creve Coeur and O'Fallon, Missouri.
