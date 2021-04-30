Ascension Technologies to lay off 651 out-of-state workers

EDMUNDSON — Ascension Technologies, an IT subsidiary of local health care system Ascension, said it plans to lay off 651 out-of-state employees, according to a notice the company filed with the state this month.
None of the employees are based in the St. Louis region, though they report to Ascension office's at 4600 Edmundson Drive in Edmundson, a municipality in north St. Louis County.
Ascension said a third-party company will do the work currently performed by employees providing tech support for “various electronic health record, revenue cycle or other ancillary systems.”
Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health system with care sites in 19 states.
