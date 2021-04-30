 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ascension Technologies to lay off 651 out-of-state workers
0 comments

Ascension Technologies to lay off 651 out-of-state workers

{{featured_button_text}}

EDMUNDSON — Ascension Technologies, an IT subsidiary of local health care system Ascension, said it plans to lay off 651 out-of-state employees, according to a notice the company filed with the state this month.

None of the employees are based in the St. Louis region, though they report to Ascension office's at 4600 Edmundson Drive in Edmundson, a municipality in north St. Louis County.

Ascension said a third-party company will do the work currently performed by employees providing tech support for “various electronic health record, revenue cycle or other ancillary systems.”

Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health system with care sites in 19 states. 

Ascension logo

Ascension logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Even during a pandemic, CEO pay didn't fall much

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports