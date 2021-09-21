Ascension Technologies to lay off another 330

EDMUNDSON — Ascension Technologies, an IT subsidiary of local health care system Ascension, plans to lay off an estimated 330 workers on or around Nov. 19, according to a regulatory filing.
The company said the affected group of workers is “predominantly a remote workforce not based in Missouri,” though they report to locations in the St. Louis area; Ascension said 17 are based in the St. Louis area.
The company said the affected employees’ work will be outsourced.
That continues a trend this year for Ascension, which said in an April filing it planned to lay off 651 other workers between Aug. 8 and Dec. 10 and fill the gap with a third party.
Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health system with care sites in 19 states.
