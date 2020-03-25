‘Astonishing’: Trump EPA backs down on biofuel waivers in blow to U.S. refiners

The Trump administration has roughly quadrupled the number of waivers the EPA grants to refiners. Reuters reporting has shown that some of those waivers have been going to small facilities owned by huge, profitable companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp., as well as to operations owned by billionaire Trump ally Carl Icahn.

The waiver program was cast into question in January after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Trump administration had been too free with the waivers and set a standard for the exemptions that would greatly reduce the numbers of waivers the EPA can grant.

Since the ruling, the EPA has been in deliberations with the White House and the Department of Justice over how to respond.

The country’s main lobby group for oil refiners blasted the EPA’s decision not to challenge the court ruling.

“It is astonishing that President Trump has abandoned our country’s small-refinery workers and the communities that rely on these critical facilities in this time of national crisis and economic uncertainty,” said Chet Thompson, head of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers group.

Refiners involved in the court case have asked for a rehearing, but it is unclear if the requests would be granted in the absence of support from the EPA.