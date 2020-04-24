AT&T names new CEO as Trump gloats over changes at CNN owner

Veteran John Stankey will take over as AT&T chief executive officer, the company said on Friday, as the U.S. telecommunications and media giant grapples with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its late entrance into the global streaming wars.

Stankey will take over on July 1 from Randall Stephenson, who said on Friday he will retire from the CEO position but will serve as executive chairman of the board until January 2021.

The announcement, made during AT&T's virtual annual shareholder meeting, drew a sharp response from U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted it was "great news" that Stephenson was leaving.

"Anyone who lets a garbage "network" do and say the things that CNN does, should leave ASAP. Hopefully replacement will be much better!" he wrote.

Stankey oversaw WarnerMedia after AT&T's $85 billion purchase of media company Time Warner, as well as the creation of HBO Max, the new streaming service that will launch May 27. He was also promoted to COO last year.

The success of HBO Max will be a big test of Stankey's role as AT&T hopes to compete with streaming giants like Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.