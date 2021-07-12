 Skip to main content
Attention STL expats: Imo’s to resume shipping pizza nationwide Tuesday
imos-pizza-4-pack.8782ff08fc03143bcfe6676ca169343d.jpg

Imo's paused online sales through the marketplace Goldbelly in mid-May as it moved pizza production facilities.

 Courtesy of Imo's

ST. LOUIS — After a two-month hiatus, nationwide delivery of Imo’s Pizza is coming back. 

The Provel-topped, square-slice icon paused online sales through the marketplace Goldbelly in mid-May as it moved pizza production facilities.

In a recent Facebook post, the company wrote that its move is nearly complete and that service will return Tuesday.

Imo's was founded in 1964 with a pizzeria in the Shaw neighborhood. It has since grown to more than 100 restaurants across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

Industry publication Pizza Today in 2019 ranked Imo's the 34th-largest chain in the country with sales of $120 million. 

