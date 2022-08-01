August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

ST. LOUIS — August will greet the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks.

From Monday through Wednesday, the region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity. Each afternoon, the heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The service has issued a heat advisory for the area through Wednesday.

The NWS’ local forecast office also warned that some isolated but severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, from about 4 to 10 p.m.

Despite a waterlogged past week headlined by record-shattering rains and deadly flash flooding in the region, the NWS said that damaging winds of potentially 60 miles per hour are the main threat posed by the new storm system.

