 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

  • 0
Relentless heat scorches the city

With a patio umbrella propped over him for minimal shade, auto mechanic Erik Santana works to replace a power steering line in scorching heat at a Bevo Mill auto repair shop on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Santana said he uses water, sports drinks and fruit to cope with the extreme heat. Temperatures climbed past 100 degrees on Tuesday, with a heat advisory through Thursday.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — August will greet the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks.

From Monday through Wednesday, the region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity. Each afternoon, the heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The service has issued a heat advisory for the area through Wednesday.

The NWS’ local forecast office also warned that some isolated but severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, from about 4 to 10 p.m.

Despite a waterlogged past week headlined by record-shattering rains and deadly flash flooding in the region, the NWS said that damaging winds of potentially 60 miles per hour are the main threat posed by the new storm system.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News