Augusta winery investor buys land for new hotel

AUGUSTA — The investor behind a $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country into a national destination has bought land for a new hotel.

Hoffmann Family of Cos., led by David Hoffmann, closed on roughly 50 acres off Highway 94, between Jackson and Church streets, where the 60-room hotel will be built, as first reported Thursday by the St. Louis Business Journal.

The hotel will feature conference and meeting room space, a wedding venue, spa, gym, yoga studio, indoor/outdoor pool, walking paths to town, a lounge, restaurant and other amenities, according to a company statement.

St. Louis-based Killeen Studios will design the hotel. Construction is expected to start in the fall and last 18 months, Hoffmann said in the statement.

St. Charles County approved Hoffmann's plan to launch riverboat excursions from Klondike Park this fall.