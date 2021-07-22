 Skip to main content
Augusta winery investor buys land for new hotel
Augusta winery investor buys land for new hotel

AUGUSTA — The investor behind a $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country into a national destination has bought land for a new hotel.

Hoffmann Family of Cos., led by David Hoffmann, closed on roughly 50 acres off Highway 94, between Jackson and Church streets, where the 60-room hotel will be built, as first reported Thursday by the St. Louis Business Journal. 

The hotel will feature conference and meeting room space, a wedding venue, spa, gym, yoga studio, indoor/outdoor pool, walking paths to town, a lounge, restaurant and other amenities, according to a company statement. 

St. Louis-based Killeen Studios will design the hotel. Construction is expected to start in the fall and last 18 months, Hoffmann said in the statement. 

St. Charles County approved Hoffmann's plan to launch riverboat excursions from Klondike Park this fall. 

Hoffmann Family, a Naples, Florida-based conglomerate, includes global executive search firm DHR International that Hoffmann founded in 1989, as well as Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate and private equity firm Osprey Capital.

Locally, Hoffmann owns three prominent buildings in Clayton: the Moneta Building at 100 South Brentwood Boulevard, the Hoffmann Building at 8000 Maryland Avenue and the Wydown Building at 522 South Hanley Road.

