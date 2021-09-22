Augusta winery investor lays out plan for golf course in winery forest

AUGUSTA — Two hotels, a 500-seat amphitheater, riverboat cruises and now a championship golf course at Balducci Vineyards.

Investor David Hoffmann's $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country keeps growing.

On Wednesday, Hoffmann will introduce golf course architect Rees Jones — known as “The Open Doctor” for his redesigns and renovations of U.S. Open Championship courses.

A preliminary site plan shows the 12-hole course will be built into the forest north of the winery.

Hoffmann and his firm, Hoffmann Family of Cos., are leading the revamp of this quiet town on the Missouri River known for its collection of wineries. Hoffmann, a Washington, Missouri, native, says he aims to turn Augusta into a national destination that could match California's famed Napa Valley.

He has already acquired five wineries, a slew of commercial buildings, and hundreds of acres of land.

He plans to build a 40-60 room hotel called Hoffmann Lodge on Highway 94 South, between Church Road and Jackson Street in Augusta, and an 18-room hotel on the 50-acre Emmaus Homes Campus in Marthasville, northwest of Augusta.

But plans for a private helipad that would have welcomed Hoffmann and guests to one of the hotels were grounded after a St. Charles County board nixed the idea last month.

