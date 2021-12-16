Austin Huguelet's memorable stories from 2021: Veiled Prophet, mask wars and Reign's liquor license

When I left the statehouse to cover business in St. Louis this spring, I worried I might be losing something. For all the chaos and cacophony one endures in Jefferson City, there is never a dull moment for the press corps. I didn't know if it would be the same here.

And then I started.

Here are my most memorable stories from 2021:

1. On my first day on the beat, I went to a job fair at the Chase Park Plaza looking for workers, and found a metaphor for the economy instead. Read the story.

2. The summer started with a dive into the history of the Veiled Prophet, one of St. Louis' most controversial institutions, as it faced a reckoning over its past — and its plans for the future. Read the story.