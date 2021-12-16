 Skip to main content
Austin Huguelet's memorable stories from 2021: Veiled Prophet, mask wars and Reign's liquor license
Austin Huguelet's memorable stories from 2021: Veiled Prophet, mask wars and Reign's liquor license

Austin Huguelet

When I left the statehouse to cover business in St. Louis this spring, I worried I might be losing something. For all the chaos and cacophony one endures in Jefferson City, there is never a dull moment for the press corps. I didn't know if it would be the same here. 

And then I started.

Here are my most memorable stories from 2021:

1. On my first day on the beat, I went to a job fair at the Chase Park Plaza looking for workers, and found a metaphor for the economy instead. Read the story.

2. The summer started with a dive into the history of the Veiled Prophet, one of St. Louis' most controversial institutions, as it faced a reckoning over its past — and its plans for the future. Read the story.

3. Editors asked me to do some pinch-hitting on local politics. I won't soon forget my first St. Louis County Council meeting. Read story.

4. Then came what's likely the wildest administrative hearing on a liquor license St. Louis has seen in a while. Read the story

5. And just recently, I wrote the latest in a series of stories about Goedeker's, the local appliances store known for its jingle about being closed on Sunday. It's a different company now. Read the story.

