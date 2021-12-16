Austin Huguelet's memorable stories from 2021: Veiled Prophet, mask wars and Reign's liquor license

When I left the statehouse to cover business in St. Louis this spring, I worried I might be losing something. For all the chaos and cacophony one endures in Jefferson City, there is never a dull moment for the press corps. I didn't know if it would be the same here.
And then I started.
Here are my most memorable stories from 2021:
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
Stinging defeat: Boeing’s Super Hornet loses key foreign fighter competitions
-
Germany’s Lufthansa to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Frankfurt
-
Ameren to shutter Rush Island coal plant 15 years earlier than planned
1. On my first day on the beat, I went to a job fair at the Chase Park Plaza looking for workers, and found a metaphor for the economy instead. Read the story.
2. The summer started with a dive into the history of the Veiled Prophet, one of St. Louis' most controversial institutions, as it faced a reckoning over its past — and its plans for the future. Read the story.
3. Editors asked me to do some pinch-hitting on local politics. I won't soon forget my first St. Louis County Council meeting. Read story.
4. Then came what's likely the wildest administrative hearing on a liquor license St. Louis has seen in a while. Read the story.
5. And just recently, I wrote the latest in a series of stories about Goedeker's, the local appliances store known for its jingle about being closed on Sunday. It's a different company now. Read the story.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
