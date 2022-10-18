Auto assembly supplier to open in Wentzville near GM plant, create 204 jobs

WENTZVILLE — Michigan-based Piston Automotive, a major supplier for auto manufacturers, said Tuesday it is investing more than $10 million in a new facility about 2 miles from General Motors' Wentzville assembly plant.

An estimated 204 jobs will be created by Piston, which city officials say is moving into the 1.1-million-square-foot Wentzville Logistics Center that opened a few years ago about two miles from the GM plant.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development said Piston was recently awarded a contract with GM to assemble front struts, rear suspensions and other items for GM's midsize Colorado and Canyon trucks.

The GM plant in Wentzville will soon begin manufacturing those vehicles following GM's $1.5 billion upgrade there.

Maggie Kost, acting state economic development director, said the Piston facility "will provide valuable support for the manufacturing of Missouri-made vehicles."

The state provided the company $1.38 million in tax incentives from its Missouri Works program.

Scott Drachnik, president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, said Piston is the latest company related to GM to set up a location in Wentzville.

He said among the others are Lear Corp., which expanded its operation that makes seats for vans, and Ground Effects Ltd., which makes bedliners for trucks after they are assembled.

He added that efforts are underway to attract additional potential GM suppliers and "after-market" manufacturers.

Wentzville City Administrator Doug Lee said other parts of the logistics center, built by NorthPoint Development, are used by other companies to assemble parts that are then taken to the GM plant for final assembly.