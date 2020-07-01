You are the owner of this article.
Avadel agrees to sell hospital drug portfolio for $42 million
CHESTERFIELD — Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that it is selling its portfolio of sterile, injectable drugs in a $42 million deal.

North Carolina-based Exela Sterile Medicines LLC agreed to purchase the portfolio, which includes four drugs intended for use in hospital settings.

Avadel plans to use the funds for putting a narcolepsy drug, FT218, through the regulatory review process, in efforts to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"By divesting our portfolio of sterile injectable drugs, we are now singularly focused on supporting the regulatory approval process, market planning and maximizing shareholder value for FT218," CEO Greg Divis said in a statement.

The deal closed on Tuesday. Avadel will receive $14.5 million initially, and the remaining $27.5 million will be paid out over 13 months.

Avadel reported revenues of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $16.4 million during the same period in 2019.

