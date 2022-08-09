Avadel reports second quarter loss, cuts costs as it pushes narcolepsy drug forward

CHESTERFIELD — Avadel Pharmaceuticals is cutting nearly half its workforce to help stanch deepening losses as the company attempts to bring its investigational narcolepsy drug to market.

Avadel reported a second quarter loss of $63.4 million, compared to a $19.6 million loss during the same quarter last year. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Tuesday, the company said it is cutting costs and aims to reduce quarterly operating expenses by between $12 million and $14 million.

The company did not release the exact number of jobs affected in its initial announcement made in June, but said in the Tuesday filing that it expects to retain about 35 full-time employees. Avadel is headquartered in Chesterfield and Dublin, Ireland.

The company had added positions as recently as last year, as part of its preparation for the launch of Lumryz. It doubled its headcount from about 30 employees in September 2020 to more than 60 employees in September 2021.

The company in recent years has devoted almost all of its resources to bringing an investigational narcolepsy drug to market. While other narcolepsy drugs require one dose before patients go to bed and another later in the night, Avadel's formulation aims to give patients the same benefit with a once-nightly dose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Lumryz tentative approval on July 18. But Lumryz may not be able to receive final approval until the patent for a different narcolepsy drug is delisted or expires in June 2023.