Avadel reports steep losses after sale of hospital drug portfolio
Avadel Pharmaceuticals

CHESTERFIELD — Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported a loss of $13.4 million for the quarter that ended on March 31, which the company attributed to the sale of a sterile, injectable drug portfolio.

During the same period last year, Avadel reported a loss of $865,000.

Avadel divested the drug portfolio last year in order to focus on getting a new drug, intended to treat narcolepsy, through the regulatory review process. The company has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of its drug, which is intended to be taken once each night, in contrast to other narcolepsy drugs that require patients to wake up in the middle of the night and take a second dose.

During a conference call Monday morning, chief financial officer Tom McHugh said the company is still expecting to bring in $8.3 million from that transaction.

The company reported no revenues, which McHugh attributed to the sale of the drug portfolio. That is compared to $12.2 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses also dropped, to $14.8 million, from $18.7 million for the same quarter last year.

