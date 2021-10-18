 Skip to main content
Avadel stock falls after narcolepsy drug delayed
Avadel stock falls after narcolepsy drug delayed

CHESTERFIELD — Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares fell 15% Monday following an announcement that federal regulators had delayed a decision on the company's narcolepsy drug.

The company's application for an investigational narcolepsy drug was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February. The FDA was expected to respond in mid-October, but the agency is now not expected to respond this month, Avadel said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Chief Executive Greg Divis said in the statement that the company remains "confident that the package we have submitted satisfies all of the FDA's requests," and that he had not been informed of any deficiencies in its application.

Avadel has made the narcolepsy drug its main focus in recent years. Avadel's formulation aims to give patients the same benefit as other, twice-nightly medications, but with a once-nightly dose.

Avadel stock closed Monday at $8.45 per share.

