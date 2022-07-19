 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avadel stock surges after narcolepsy drug clears regulatory hurdle

CHESTERFIELD — Federal regulators granted tentative approval to a narcolepsy drug made by Avadel Pharmaceuticals, prompting a jump in the Chesterfield-based company's stock price on Tuesday.

It may still take nearly another year before the drug receives final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said. But Avadel stock still rose 11% on the news of the tentative approval Tuesday morning, to $4.77 at noon Central time.

Avadel CEO Greg Divis said in a statement that the drug, which the company is calling Lumryz, could potentially obtain final approval in 11 months, by June 2023.

Lumryz can't receive final approval until the patent for a different narcolepsy drug is delisted or expires, which is set to happen in June 2023, according to Avadel.

The company estimates the market share for Lumryz will exceed 30,000 patients, with a market opportunity of more than $3 billion, annually.

Avadel has made the investigational narcolepsy drug its main focus in recent years. The formulation aims to give patients the same benefit as other, twice-nightly medications, but with a once-nightly dose.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals logo
