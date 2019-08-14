Avenue Stores, a plus-size clothing retailer, is closing all of its 222 stores in 33 states, including stores in Ballwin and Florissant.
The Florissant store at 11232 Florissant Road and the Ballwin store at 15299 Manchester Road are the chain's only Missouri locations.
All stores are holding liquidation sales with price reductions ranging between 30 and 50 percent, according to statement released Wednesday by a joint venture between Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources, which is handling the sales.
Avenue Stores was founded as Sizes Unlimited in 1983.
Correction: An earlier version of this story only listed one Missouri location.