Average price of a St. Louis-area home skyrockets to $324,000 as competition heats up

ST. LOUIS — The price of homes sold in the St. Louis area jumped by an average of nearly $55,000 this spring, underscoring how competitive the local residential market has become.

The average sales price of a single-family home in St. Louis and St. Louis County spiked to $324,061, or by 20%, this May compared with last May, according to the latest data from St. Louis Realtors.

Sellers also sold 12.5% more homes this May, and those homes spent just 23 days on the market — 15 fewer days compared to May 2020, the data shows.

The market is in “hyperspeed” right now, said real estate agent Mark Massey of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties.

“Even when buyers are making offers higher than the asking price, they’re still not getting them,” Massey said. “There are a lot of frustrations. I’m having to play therapist more to keep them positive.”

Massey said he’s seen homes listed for $350,000 or under selling within a day, especially in growing areas like Edwardsville and Glen Carbon in Illinois. In Missouri, homes for $200,000 or under are almost impossible to find, he said.